What You Really, Really Want! Watch Girls5eva Stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles & More Sing 'Wannabe'

Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps, who star as a former girl group taking another shot at fame on the new musical comedy Girls5eva, appearedThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While the show features original tunes, the stars got together with Fallon and The Roots to perform the Spice Girls song "Wannabe." Girls5eva, which premieres on the streaming service Peacock beginning on May 6, also features a slew of Broadway favorites like Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Andrew Rannells and Daniel Breaker. Check out the fun video below!