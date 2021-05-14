Sutton Foster to Replace Megan Mullally in London's Anything Goes

Sutton Foster will reprise her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney in the West End revival of Anything Goes this summer. She replaces the previously announced Megan Mullally, who exited the production due to injury. Anything Goes, directed by Kathleen Marshall, will play London's Barbican Theatre from July 23 through October 17.

“I am heartbroken to miss the opportunity to work on this amazing classic musical with Kathleen Marshall and the whole gang, but my body has informed me (mainly while at tap class) that I need to have a few rods replaced before I can get back onstage," Mullally said in a statement. "Hopefully, that will be as soon as possible.”

Foster joins a previously announced cast that includes Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney.

Foster won Tony Awards for her performances in 2011's Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002. She will return to Broadway in The Music Man opposite Hugh Jackman in December.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and the original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, Anything Goes follows the S.S. American as it heads out to sea. As it does, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This musical features some of Porter's most memorable songs, including "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Anything Goes," "You’re the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow" and "It’s De-Lovely."

