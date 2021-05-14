Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle & More Set for Little Shop of Horrors

Jeremy Jordan, who had been scheduled to begin performances in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors on March 17, 2020, will step into the role of Seymour when performances resume on September 21 at the Westside Theatre.

Tammy Blanchard will return to the role of Audrey, a performance that garnered a 2020 Drama Desk Award nomination. In addition, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, who won Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards for his performance as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., will also return to the production. The cast will also include Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger and Chelsea Turbin.

Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it. This production won the 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Revival of a Musical and earned both Lucille Lortel and Antonyo Award nominations for Outstanding Revival.

"It's totally a dream role for me," Jordan said of playing Seymour on #LiveatFive: Home Edition. "I've known the movie and have been singing the songs forever. I just never thought it would be something that would come back in the time that I was still able to do it."