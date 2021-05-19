See Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald and More Sing Out in Respect Trailer

Find out what it means! A new trailer for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as the music legend, has arrived. The film, which was twice-delayed due to COVID-19, also features a slew of Broadway favorites like Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Hailey Kilgore, Tituss Burgess and Saycon Sengbloh. Tony nominee Liesl Tommy directed the film. which is set to arrive in theaters on August 13. Below, get a glimpse at the dazzling story of Franklin set to the sound of her many hit songs.