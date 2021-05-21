Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle to Star in Macbeth at London's Almeida Theatre

Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan is set to make her U.K stage debut opposite James McArdle in Macbeth at London’s Almeida Theatre. The company announced its new season of shows, which includes three world premieres and the first London revival of Spring Awakening. The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Yaël Farber, will run from September 25 through November 20. Opening night is set for October 5.

Ronan, who will play Lady Mcbeth, made her Broadway debut as Abigail Williams in The Crucible on Broadway in 2016. She has been nominated for Academy Awards for her work in the films Atonement, Lady Bird, Brooklyn and Little Women. Olivier nominee McArdle will play the title role in Macbeth. His stage credits include Louis in the National Theatre and Broadway production of Angels in America as well as Peter Gynt, Platonov and James I in The James Plays at the National Theatre. His screen work includes HBO’s Mare of Easttown, Ammonite, Mary Queen of Scots and Man in an Orange Shirt.

The Almeida season will also include a fresh production of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater’s Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening. Helmed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, the cast will feature Amara Okereke and Laurie Kyanston and run from November 30 through January 22, 2022.

The Almeida will present the world premiere of Yomi Ṣode's and breathe… Inspired by Ṣode's poems (from his upcoming collection Manorism) and featuring David Jonsson, the piece will be directed by Miranda Cromwell and run from June 16 through July 10 .

After live-streamed performances earlier this year, Lolita Chakrabarti's Hymn, directed by Blanche McIntyre, will get an in-person engagement from July 16 through August 13. Adrien Lester and Danny Sapani will reprise their roles.

Eleanor Rhode is set to directed by the world premiere of Josh Azouz’s Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia. Described as a brutally comic piece about identity, marriage and survival, blood and feathers, it will play from August 21 through September 18.

The season will also include The Key Workers Cycle, a collection of new plays by Francesca Beard, Sonali Bhattacharyya, Josh Elliott, Annie Jenkins, Eno Mfon, Nessah Muthy, Danusia Samal, Yomi Ṣode and Molly Taylor celebrating the stories of those who keep our daily lives running, performed by professional actors, local community participants and key workers. Productions will be filmed and released digitally where possible.

Previously postponed productions of Jeremy O. Harris’ Daddy: A Melodrama, Beth Steel’s The House of Shades and Carmen Nasr’s The Maladies will be staged in 2022.