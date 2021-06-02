Gear Up for the In the Heights Movie with Lin-Manuel Miranda & More on Broadway Profiles

Lights up on a new Broadway Profiles! Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode, and this one will get you excited for the movie premiere of In the Heights on June 11. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on June 6 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats with In the Heights film star Anthony Ramos about playing Usnavi in the movie musical.

In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses the show’s journey from the stage to screen and his decision to make an appearance in the film.

Broadway Profiles goes back to 2010 to share some behind-the-scenes footage of the Broadway company of In the Heights recording the original cast album.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with In the Heights film stars Jimmy Smits and Olga Merediz on the magical feeling the movie gave them.

Broadway Profiles heads to Washington Heights for a tour of the real-life locations where the movie was filmed.

Daphne Rubin-Vega talks about the excitement of filming in the neighborhood that inspired the movie's story.

In the Heights writer Quiara Alegría Hudes on what it feels like to share the story with scores of people.

Stage and screen star Alfred Molina chats with Tamsen about his new online performance in We Have to Hurry, which benefits The Actors Fund, and how it feels to return to the Marvel universe.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!