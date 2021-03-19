Lights Up! In the Heights Moves Release Date One Week Earlier

Fresh off of fans enjoying two new dazzling trailers on Grammy Sunday, it won't be long now before audiences can see the screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In the Heights. Director Jon M. Chu took to Twitter on March 18 to announce that the movie is now set to premiere on June 11 instead of the previously announced June 18 release date.

"Surprise. We coming to theaters one week earlier! There has been so much demand since our trailer release this week that we decided to get it out to you sooner. Let’s gooooooooooooo!!!! See you soon," Chu tweeted.

The film's release was originally delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Heights, which is by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, will also be available on HBO Max on June 11.

In the Heights follows a Washington Heights bodega owner named Usnavi and the trials and celebrations of the neighborhood of friends who surround him. The musical opened on Broadway in 2008, netting Tony Awards for Miranda's score, Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman's orchestrations, Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography and for Best Musical. The show was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. As previously reported, Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos stars in the film as Usnavi, the role Miranda originated on Broadway.

Watch the trailer below.