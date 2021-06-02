 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Phillipa Soo to Star in Movie Adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s One True Loves

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 2, 2021
Phillipa Soo
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Phillipa Soo is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s One True Loves, according to Variety. The movie will be helmed by Heathers: The Musical director Andy Fickman.

The story follows the moving love story of a woman (Soo) unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who brought her back to life. The novel was originally released in 2016.

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and Luke Bracey (Holidate) will also star in the film that is set to begin production in Massachusetts this fall.

Acclaimed for her Tony-nominated turn originating the role of Eliza Schuyler in Hamilton, Soo's other Broadway credits include Amélie and The Parisian Woman. She recently voiced the lead role in Netflix’s animated Over the Moon and will next be seen in Hulu’s Dopesick.

More information, including a release date and additional casting, will be announced later.

View Comments

Star Files

Phillipa Soo

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Once Upon a One More Time to Premiere at D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company
  3. Broadway's Biggest Night Is On! The 74th Annual Tony Awards Sets September Date
Back to Top