MCC Theater's Season to Feature Jocelyn Bioh, Van Hughes, Nick Blaemire, Ana Nogueira & Donja R. Love

MCC Theater is giving an update on its 2021-2022 season. Exact dates and casting for all productions is to be announced. The off-Broadway theater company will kick-off its return to in-person theater with its previously canceled production of Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams.

Directed by Saheem Ali, Nollywood Dreams will play the Newman Mills Theater in October. The story takes plase in the 1990s in Lagos, Nigeria. There the Nollywood film industry is exploding and taking the world by storm. Ayamma dreams of stardom while working at her parents’ travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede. When Ayamma lands an audition for a new film by Gbenga Ezie, Nigeria’s hottest director, she comes head-to-head with Gbenga’s former leading lady, Fayola. Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma, the aspiring ingénue, and Wale, Nollywood’s biggest heartthrob, in this hilarious new play about dreaming big.

January 2022 will bring a full production of the previously announced Space Dogs, a new musical by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire that tells the heartbreaking true story of Laika and the Chief Designer, a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Space Dogs will run at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.

Ana Nogueira's Here She Is, Boys will premiere in April 2022 at the Newman Mills Theater. Directed by Mike Donahue, the new work takes place in 2015 as longtime friends Jeff and Judy are waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. The conversation they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever.

MCC will conclude its season with soft by Donja R. Love in May 2022 at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. Whitney White will direct the production, which focuses on Mr. Isaiah and his determination to save the Black and Brown boys he teaches from a world that tries to crush their softness after one of his students dies by suicide.

MCC will also present Uncensored, an MCC Youth Company Production, in spring 2022.

MCC will closely monitor and adhere to all local, state and federal guidelines for all in-person activity and will alter plans if it is deemed in the best interests of public health.