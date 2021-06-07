Jacqueline Novak's Get on Your Knees Set for Off-Broadway Return

Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s Get on Your Knees is making a comeback! The solo show will return to off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre for a limited run from June 17 through July 3. John Early directs.

Get on Your Knees is part feminist outcry and part coming-of-age story. In Get On Your Knees, Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show.

The show ran at the Cherry Lane from July through October 2019 following runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in Los Angeles. The production earned Novak a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Novak has appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show With James Corden as well as HBO’s 2 Dope Queens. Her stand-up special played on Comedy Central’s The Half Hour. Her memoir, How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows, was published by Crown in 2016.