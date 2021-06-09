Hear From Ali Stroker, Krysta Rodriguez & More on Broadway Profiles

Tony winner Ali Stroker & Tamsen Fadal on "Broadway Profiles"
Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on June 13 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Tamsen Fadal talks with Tony winner Ali Stroker about making history and inspiring others with her new book, The Chance to Fly.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Broadway's Krysta Rodriguez about playing Liza Minnelli on Netflix’s Halston.
- Broadway Profiles heads to Times Square to capture the performers of Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home as they take it all off for a great cause. A benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the broadcast premieres online on June 20.
- Artist Terron Brooks talks about the creative process behind his new album, The Soul of Broadway.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats with Halston star and Broadway alum David Pittu.
- Host Tamsen Fadal briefs audiences on the thrilling story of Broadway smash hit Wicked.
To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the episode below!