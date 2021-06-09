The Windsors: Endgame, Starring Harry Enfield, to Play the West End in August

The royals are coming to the West End! The world premiere stage adaptation of The Windsors: Endgame, the popular Channel 4 comedy series, will play at the West End's Prince of Wales Theatre beginning August 2. The production is written by George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore, who are the creators of the TV series. Michael Fentiman will direct.

Comedian Harry Enfield who plays Prince Charles on The Windsors series will reprise his role in the stage adaptation. It is expected that many of the TV cast members will also appear. Futher casting is to be announced.

Like all good soap operas, this is the story of intergenerational conflict, with Wills challenging his father for the crown and Camilla determined to see him off and rule the land with an iron fist. Wills needs Harry and Meghan’s help if he’s ever going to triumph—but will they come back from California and their authentic life with their rescue chickens? And how will Beatrice and Eugenie ever clear their father Prince Andrew’s name? All that and more is discovered in The Windsors: Endgame.

The Windsors: Endgame features set design by Madeleine Girling, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound by George Dennis, music by Felix Hagan and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.