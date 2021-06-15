Stage & Screen Talent Lisa Banes Dies at 65

Lisa Banes, who had several Broadway credits and notably appeared in the big screen adaptation of Gone Girl, has died at the age of 65. According to The New York Post, she died on June 14 as the result of injuries sustained after getting struck by a scooter driver on the Upper West Side on June 4. She had been on her way to meet her wife Kathryn Kranhold for a dinner party. No arrests have been made yet in the case; the scooter driver was last seen heading north on Amsterdam Avenue.

Lisa Banes in The Niceties (Photo: T. Charles Erickson)

Born on July 9, 1955 in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Banes went on to attend the Juilliard School in New York City. She made her off-Broadway debut in 1980 in The White Devil and went on to appear in many off-Broadway productions, including Three Sisters, Isn't it Romantic, On the Verge or The Geography of Yearning, Emily, Go Back to Where You Are, The Niceties and Look Back in Anger, for which she received a 1981 Theatre World Award.

Banes made her Broadway debut in 1988 with Rumors. Her additional Great Bright Way credits included Arcadia, High Society, Accent on Youth and the 2010 revival of Present Laughter, starring Victor Garber.

In addition to playing Rosamund Pike's character's mother in Gone Girl, her many screen credits also included Cocktail opposite Tom Cruise, One Life to Live, China Beach, Royal Pains, Nashville, Freedom Writers, A Cure for Wellness, Dragonfly, Pumpkin and more.