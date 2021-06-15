Actors’ Equity Shares COVID-Safety Protocols for National Tour Productions

On June 14, the Actors’ Equity Association shared COVID-safety protocols specific to national touring productions. "Following months of discussions, we’ve reached an agreement with the Broadway League on safety protocols for touring," reads a statement from the organization on Twitter. "These protocols will allow tours to restart in the coming months as safely as possible."

The 17-page agreement, which covers everything from mask laundering to prop disinfection, does not apply to shows on Broadway and covers actors and stage managers of touring productions. The step is a significant one for shows aiming to bring curtains back up once more. The New York Times reports that the national tours of both Wicked and Hamilton are aiming to resume performances this summer.

Touring company members will be required to be fully vaccinated and receive a free weekly COVID-19 test. Each touring company must have a COVID-19 safety manager.

Performers are prohibited from interacting with audience members, meaning stagedooring is not a possibility. Audiences must be masked and seated six feet away from the orchestra or the stage. Backstage, self-serve buffets are banned, and water dispensers must be contactless. Hair and makeup designers must wear masks, face shields and gloves. They must change their gloves each time they work with a different cast member.

Protocols may be revised as CDC recommendations develop.