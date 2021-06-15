Blue Man Group to Resume Performances Off-Broadway in September

Audiences will be painting the town red blue this fall! Blue Man Group, the downtown staple that is a comedy show, rock concert and dance party all rolled into one, will resume performances at off-Broadway's Astor Place Theatre beginning on September 3. The venue has been home to the production since November 17, 1991.

“For nearly 30 years, Blue Man Group has established itself as one of the top entertainment destinations in New York City,” said Mary Grisolano, Managing Director of Blue Man Group in a statement. “We are absolutely thrilled to return to the stage where we first started and welcome new and returning audiences to the Astor Place Theatre.”

A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today’s cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience’s collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.