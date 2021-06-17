Watch James Corden & Ariana Grande's Spoof of 'Good Morning, Baltimore' Celebrating the End of Lockdowns

James Corden recruited Ariana Grande to help celebrate the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown status across the country by belting out a hilarious spoof of Hairspray's "Good Morning, Baltimore" on a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. As COVID-19 numbers decrease with the help of vaccine rollouts, several states are lifting their regulations allowing residents to no longer be in lockdown this summer. Corden and Grande, along with original Tony-winning Hairspray star Marissa Jaret Winokur, dance around town exclaiming their joy about saying goodbye to Zoom, getting haircuts and returning to the gym. This not only marks Winokur's return to the tune, but it's also a reprise for Grande, who played Penny Pingleton in NBC's Hairspray Live! in 2016. Check out the video below!