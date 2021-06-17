Alexandra Silber-Led Indecent & More Announced for Menier Chocolate Factory's Reopening

Live performances will resume at London's Menier Chocolate Factory in September with the reopening of the European premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent. Starring Broadway's Alexandra Silber, the show began performances on March 23, 2020 prior to being shut down due to COVID-19. Helmed once again by the show's Tony-winning director Rebecca Taichman, Indecent will play from September 3 through November 27.

In addition to Silber, the cast of Indecent will include Cory English, Beverley Klein, Finbar Lynch, Molly Osborne, Peter Polycarpou, Joseph Timms, Merlin Shepherd, Anna Lowenstein and Josh Middleton.

In October, Brian & Roger – A Highly Offensive Play, inspired by the hit podcast of the same name, will open in the company's new smaller studio space, The Mixing Room on November 1. The show will begin previews on October 22 and run through December 18. Written and performed by Harry Peacock and Dan Skinner, Menier Artistic Director David Babani directs the production.

December sees the return of Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus, directed by Patrick Marber. The production will run from December 3 through February 26, 2022.

“We couldn’t open with any other production—Indecent was days into previews when we had to shut down in March last year, and we were determined to reunite our brilliant company of actors and share Rebecca’s beautiful production with audiences here in the U.K.; the themes of which could not be more timely and prescient for the moment we find ourselves in," Babani said in a statement. "It’s also a joy to also be able to reschedule Habeas Corpus which sees Patrick Marber return to the theater after his recent success with Travesties. Opening our new smaller studio space, The Mixing Room, is the stage premiere Brian & Roger – A Highly Offensive Play, bringing a much-needed dose of comedy to our audiences.”