Girl From the North Country Broadway Cast Album Set for August Release

Todd Almond and the cast of "Girl From the North Country" on Broadway (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Girl From the North Country, the Broadway musical that reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan, will be preserved with an original cast recording by Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. The album, which was recorded on March 9 ahead of the Broadway shutdown, will be released in digital and streaming formats on August 20. It had previously been announced for release last spring. As previously reported, the show, written and directed by Conor McPherson, will resume performances at the Belsco Theatre on October 13.

The cast album will showcase the original Broadway company, including Mare Winningham, Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Lee Williams. As previously reported, Colin Bates will be joining the company and replacing Colton Ryan in the role of Gene Laine.

Girl From the North Country tells the story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934. It opened at the Belasco Theatre on March 5, 2020.

The cast album is produced by Girl From the North Country's musical coordinator Dean Sharenow, music supervisor Simon Hale and writer/director McPherson with executive producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons of Runaway Entertainment.

Check out the album teaser below!