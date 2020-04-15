Sponsored
Girl From the North Country Broadway Cast Album Will Be Released This Spring

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 15, 2020
Todd Almond and the cast of "Girl From the North Country" on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Girl From the North Country, the Broadway musical that reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan, will be preserved with an original cast recording by Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. The album, which was recorded on March 9 ahead of the Broadway shutdown, will be released in digital and streaming formats this spring. Preorder and release date information will be available soon.

Girl From the North Country tells the story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934. It opened at the Belasco Theatre on March 5. The cast includes Mare Winningham, Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Lee Williams.

The cast album is produced by Girl From the North Country's musical coordinator Dean Sharenow, music supervisor Simon Hale and playwright and director Conor McPherson with executive producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons of Runaway Entertainment.

Watch the album teaser below.

