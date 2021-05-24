Girl From the North Country Will Return to Broadway in October

Girl From the North Country, which was the last new musical to officially open on Broadway before the industry shut down last March, will resume performances at the Belsco Theatre on October 13. Tickets are now on sale.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, Girl From the North Country tells the story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934. It opened at the Belasco Theatre on March 5, 2020.

Cast members returning to the production include Mare Winningham, Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Lee Williams. Colin Bates will be joining the company and replacing Colton Ryan in the role of Gene Laine.

“Bob Dylan once said ‘You should always take the best from the past, leave the worst back there and go forward into the future,’” producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons said in a statement. “We are thrilled to go forward by welcoming audiences safely back to the Belasco this fall and reunite with our beloved Broadway family. "Girl From The North Country resonates powerfully today, and is a love letter to America celebrating its strength and resilience with the poetry of Bob Dylan’s music to unite, heal, uplift, inspire, and illuminate through the darkest of times.”

Watch the cast reunite to sing “Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” as a love letter to Broadway and New York in a new video, directed by Girl From The North Country’s Sprawl, below!