Bedlam Returns with World Premiere Production of Jane Austen's Persuasion

The innovative theater company Bedlam will return this fall with the world premiere of Sarah Rose Kearns' adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion. Eric Tucker will direct the production, which is set to begin on September 11 ahead of an opening night on September 21 at the Connelly Theater. Casting is to be announced.

Jane Austen's last and most romantic novel, Persuasion first appeared in print in 1818, and is a meditation on love and loss, and what is constant in a changing world. It takes place in the aftermath of the Napoleonic wars, when a shy English spinster seeks to win back the love of the man she jilted eight years before.

"We are incredibly excited to be back in live production this fall. We feel extremely lucky to have come through the pandemic as a company and fortunate to be able to return to the stage with Sarah Rose Kearns’ Persuasion," said Bedlam Artistic Director Eric Tucker in a statement. "I’m also happy to announce Bedlam is launching a new pipeline initiatives program to make our shows available to anyone in New York who may have been prevented from attending due to the cost of a ticket, to encourage audience development and community engagement."