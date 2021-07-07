Celebrate Springsteen on Broadway, Bond 45's Reopening & More on Broadway Profiles

Miguel Cervantes, Shelly Fireman & Adrienne Warren at Bond 45 on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"
Before it airs nationwide, here's a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on July 11 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX.
Featured this week:
- The Boss is back on Broadway! Host Tamsen Fadal talks about Springsteen on Broadway. Plus, get a glimpse at the show’s first performance.
- Star Jeff Daniels and playwright Aaron Sorkin talk about bringing To Kill a Mockingbird to Broadway.
- Get a first look at Myles Frost, who will be moonwalking into his Broadway debut in MJ, the Michael Jackson musical.
- Bon appétit! Bond 45, one of the Theater District’s favorite restaurants celebrates its reopening. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper is on the scene for the star-studded ribbon cutting.
- The boy wizard is heading back to Broadway! A newly reimagined one-act version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set to return to the Lyric Theatre in November.
- Tony-nominated actor Norm Lewis talks about what it was like working with Spike Lee on Da 5 Bloods.
- Stage and screen star Corbin Bleu talks about hosting the Jimmy Awards and what arts education and inspiring young performers means to him.
- Meet Ainsley Melham, who made his Broadway debut taking on the title role of Disney’s smash hit Aladdin.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Moms: The Musical creator Kelly Surrette and director Victoria Rae Sook about the new show and its upcoming workshop.
Enjoy the episode below!