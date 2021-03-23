Find Out What Spike Lee Asked Norm Lewis to Sing on the Set of Da 5 Bloods

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles includes an interview with Norm Lewis. The Tony nominee spoke to host Tamsen Fadal about starring in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, for which he and his co-stars received a SAG nomination for Cast in a Motion Picture. "He goes to Broadway all the time," Lewis said of Spike Lee. "We were lucky enough to have him come see Porgy and Bess when I was in it. I think he came four or five times."

Audra McDonald & Norm Lewis in Porgy and Bess (Photo: Michael J. Lutch)

Lee asked Lewis to sing on the set of Da 5 Bloods. "I had to do my critical scene. As I was getting ready for that, there was a moment where Spike came to me and said, 'Look, as soon as we get this done, we're heading back to New York. Sing something from Porgy and Bess!' I'm like, 'Oh, OK," Lewis said. "Literally, as I was getting into makeup, I was singing, 'There's a boat leaving for New York!'" Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.