Catch Up with Miguel Cervantes, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Matt Doyle & More on Broadway Profiles

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 14, 2021
Miguel Cervantes on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"

Before it airs nationwide, here's a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on July 18 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Company’s Matt Doyle about the innovative revival’s return to the stage and more.
  • Waitress has been announced for a Broadway return in September with composer Sara Bareilles returning to the lead role as Jenna.
  • Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper chats with Hamilton alum Miguel Cervantes about the hit musical's return.
  • Take a look at the new Apple TV+ series, Schmigadoon!, a parody of Golden Age musicals starring Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong and a slew of stage faves.
  • Wish granted! Disney on Broadway returns to the stage this month with a series of concerts benefiting The Actors Fund. Get the scoop on Live at the New Am.
  • Play on! Host Tamsen Fadal heads to the Delacorte Theater in Central Park to talk with Jacob Ming-Trent, star of the Shakespeare in the Park production of Merry Wives.
  • Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger will return to as Scout Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird this fall. Hear her and Sorkin talk about the iconic character.
  • Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper interviews Pulitzer Prize finalists and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical creators Patrick Foley and Michael Breslin.
  • Broadway alum Christopher J. Hanke talks about what it was like to be on the hit Fox medical drama The Resident.
  • Nina Lafarga discusses her love of dance and her journey to Broadway.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
