Frozen's Nina Lafarga on Getting Her Power from Dance and the Hard Work Behind the Glitz & Glam

Gotta Dance
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 29, 2019
Nina Lafarga
(Photos: Matthew Murphy for Broadway.com)
Nina Lafarga

Nina Lafarga first began taking dance classes at the age of seven because she thought it "looked cool," and took to it immediately. "I tapped into this power and energy and I just thrived," she says. "You couldn't take me off the stage." The Miami native wasn't exposed to musical theater growing up and originally moved to New York to audition for modern dance companies before getting bit by the Broadway bug. "I saw friends that were in Aida at the time and it really was the first time I thought that I could do this." Lafarga went on to make her Broadway debut in that very same show and has since gone on to appear in Sweet Charity, In the Heights, Woman on a Verge of the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, On Your Feet and now, Frozen. While she knows how lucky she is to be doing what she's most passionate about on stage, Lafarga wants audiences to know what goes on behind the curtain. "We work really hard," Lafarga says. "I think people see the glitz and the glam of it. We make it look easy because that's our job. It takes a lot of work to make it look so easy. We're there like giving it our all and it means so much to us. We're so passionate about what we're putting out there every day." Get to know this passionate Broadway dancing queen!

Watch the video below to learn how Lafarga got her stage start and more!


Photo Credits: Photographs by Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow (Suits by Hickey Freeman) | Grooming: Nicolette Gold | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman
Video Credits: Directed by Kyle Gaskell | Produced by Paul Wontorek | Additional camera: Alexander Goyco | Location: Metropolitan Building

View Comments

