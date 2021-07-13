Ben Platt's Second Solo Album Reverie Set to Drop August 13

Ben Platt took to Twitter on July 13 to announce that Reverie, his second solo album, will be released on August 13. "I hate hyperbole, but this record is honestly my favorite thing of any kind that I’ve ever made, and I’ve been dying to share it with you," he wrote. He also shared the cover art, pictured below.

i am over the moon to announce that my second album ‘Reverie’ is out August 13! pre-order/pre-save it starting Friday to hear my next single. i hate hyperbole, but this record is honestly my favorite thing of any kind that I’ve ever made, and I’ve been dying to share it with you. pic.twitter.com/J7W4hOYE5s — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) July 13, 2021

The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner and forthcoming film star has been teasing work on his second solo album since last year.

Platt released his first solo album, Sing to Me Instead, on March 29, 2019 and filmed a Netflix concert special featuring songs from the debut solo recording. He is a Grammy winner for the Dear Evan Hansen original Broadway cast recording.