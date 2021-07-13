 Skip to main content
Ben Platt's Second Solo Album Reverie Set to Drop August 13

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 13, 2021
Ben Platt
(Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS)

Ben Platt took to Twitter on July 13 to announce that Reverie, his second solo album, will be released on August 13. "I hate hyperbole, but this record is honestly my favorite thing of any kind that I’ve ever made, and I’ve been dying to share it with you," he wrote. He also shared the cover art, pictured below.

The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner and forthcoming film star has been teasing work on his second solo album since last year.

Platt released his first solo album, Sing to Me Instead, on March 29, 2019 and filmed a Netflix concert special featuring songs from the debut solo recording. He is a Grammy winner for the Dear Evan Hansen original Broadway cast recording.

