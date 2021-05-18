Sponsored
Watch the First Trailer for the Dear Evan Hansen Movie, Starring Ben Platt

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 18, 2021
Ben Platt in "Dear Evan Hansen"
(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Let the sun come streaming in because the first trailer for the Dear Evan Hansen movie is here! Ben Platt reprises his Tony-winning turn as Evan Hansen alongside a starry cast that includes Julianne Moore as Heidi Hansen, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck and Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy. Isaac Powell and DeMarius Copes will play new characters Rhys and Oliver, respectively. As previously reported, the film, directed by Stephen Chbosky, will hit movie theaters on September 24. Get a first glimpse of the screen version of Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson's Tony-winning musical below!

