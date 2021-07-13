New York City Center Announces Dates For Upcoming Season; Encores! Lineup Confirmed

New York City Center has announced updates for its upcoming 2021-22 season. This marks the return of in-person performances since the theater closed to public in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Fall for Dance Festival will kick-off the season on October 13. The Festival will have five programs each featuring different groups of artists and companies. New York City Center commissioned work from notable dancers Ayodele Casel and Lar Lubovitch for Adrian Danchig‐Waring and Joseph Gordon. There will also be a Verdon Fosse Legacy reconstruction of a trio of dances featuring Georgina Pazcoguin that were originally created for Gwen Verdon as well as a co‐commission with Vail Dance Festival by Tony-winning choreographer Justin Peck.

The annual Gala will take place on November 10. The Gala production is to be announced and will run through November 14.

The season will continue with Twyla Now from November 17-21 featuring the signature works and two world premiere of legendary choreographer Twyla Tharp in honor of her 80th birthday. The company includes dancers James Gilmer, Jacquelin Harris, Aran Bell, Catherine Hurlin, Sara Mearns, Roman Mejia, Tiler Perk and Tony nominee Robbie Fairchild.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the stage for their annual season from December 1-19. Artistic Director Robert Battle marks a decade of leading the company and will present Ailey’s renowned dancers in a diverse repertory of premieres, new productions and favorites featuring the original work of Ailey Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts and classics by Alvin Ailey. The season celebrates the 50th anniversary of Ailey's solo show Cry, which premiered at City Center in 1971.

The new year will bring the first season of Encores! with Lear deBessonet as Artistic Director alongside Music Director Rob Berman and Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos. The previously announced season will launch in February 2, 2022 with The Tap Dance Kid, featuring music by Henry Krieger, lyrics by Robert Lorick and a book by Charles Blackwell. Tony winner Kenny Leon will direct the production that will feature new tap sequences by Jared Grimes.

The Life, the Tony‐nominated musical with music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Ira Gasman and book by David Newman, will begin performances on March 16, 2022. Tony winner Billy Porter, who wrote the fresh adaptation, serves as director with Tony nominee Camille A. Brown as choreographer.

Into the Woods, which ushers in a new annual tradition at Encores! by spotlighting iconic American musical and the ways theater connects across generations, will be presented May 4–15, 2022. DeBessonet directs the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical, which will bring together Broadway talents and a multi‐generational group, including New York City public school students.

Additionally, City Center will also launch two new dance series in spring 2022. Artists at the Center, running March 3–6, will allow City Center’s family of artists the chance to conceive and curate their own programs. The new annual City Center Dance Festival, presented March 24–April 10, will launch with a showcase of New York companies making their return to the City Center stage after more than a year away.