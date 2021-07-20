Renée Elise Goldsberry, Courtnee Carter & More Set for Billy Porter's What If? Film

Casting is set for What If?, the previously announced coming-of-age feature film that marks Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter's directorial debut. Broadway's Renée Elise Goldsberry and Courtnee Carter will star along with Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, Kelly Lamor Wilson and Grant Reynolds, according to Deadline.

With a screenplay by Alvaro García Lecuona, What If? follows high school senior Khal (Ali), who posts on Reddit about his crush on Kelsa (Reign), a trans girl at his school. The two navigate a high school senior year relationship that neither could have expected.

Goldsberry, a Tony and Grammy winner and Emmy nominee for her turn in Hamilton, is known for her stage work in Rent, The Color Purple, The Lion King and more. Her screen credits include Girls5Eva, which was renewed for a second season, Waves, Altered Carbon and more.

Carter, who appeared as Ti Moune in the Broadway and touring productions of Once On This Island, has been seen on screen in Law & Order: SVU and Pose.

What If? marks Reign’s debut in a starring role. Her credits include Sideways Smile and Tourmaline’s Salacia. Ali most recently was cast as a series regular in the CW’s pilot Our Ladies of Brooklyn. His other screen credits include Power Book II: Ghost and Katy Keene. He has appeared on stage in off-Broadway's On That Day in Amsterdam.

More information, including a release date, is to be announced.