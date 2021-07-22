Original Stars Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan to Headline Bonnie & Clyde Concert in West End

Broadway stars Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan will reunite on January 18, 2022 for a one-night-only concert performance of Bonnie & Clyde in the West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The pair originated the roles in the Broadway production, which opened at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on December 1, 2011.

Set in Depression-era Texas, Bonnie & Clyde tells the tale of two infamous outlaws who fall in love and into a life of crime. The musical features music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell. It garnered 2012 Tony nominations for Wildhorn's score and Osnes' performance.

Former vlogger Osnes originated the role of Bonnie Parker at the La Jolla Playhouse production in the fall of 2009 (opposite Stark Sandsas Clyde Barrow) and reprised the role opposite Jordan in 2010 at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida. Her additional Broadway credits include Grease, South Pacific, Anything Goes, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and Bandstand.

In addition to screen turns on Supergirl and Smash, Jordan has appeared on Broadway in Newsies, West Side Story, Rock of Ages, Waitress and American Son. He earned a 2012 Tony nomination for starring as Jack Kelly in Newsies.