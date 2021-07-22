 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Original Stars Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan to Headline Bonnie & Clyde Concert in West End

London
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 22, 2021
Laura Osnes & Jeremy Jordan in "Bonnie & Clyde"
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

Broadway stars Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan will reunite on January 18, 2022 for a one-night-only concert performance of Bonnie & Clyde in the West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The pair originated the roles in the Broadway production, which opened at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on December 1, 2011.

Set in Depression-era Texas, Bonnie & Clyde tells the tale of two infamous outlaws who fall in love and into a life of crime. The musical features music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell. It garnered 2012 Tony nominations for Wildhorn's score and Osnes' performance.

Former vlogger Osnes originated the role of Bonnie Parker at the La Jolla Playhouse production in the fall of 2009 (opposite Stark Sandsas Clyde Barrow) and reprised the role opposite Jordan in 2010 at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida. Her additional Broadway credits include Grease, South Pacific, Anything Goes, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and Bandstand.

In addition to screen turns on Supergirl and Smash, Jordan has appeared on Broadway in NewsiesWest Side Story, Rock of Ages, Waitress and American Son. He earned a 2012 Tony nomination for starring as Jack Kelly in Newsies.

View Comments

Star Files

Jeremy Jordan

Laura Osnes

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Exclusive! Watch Kristin Chenoweth in New Clip from Schmigadoon!
  3. Odds & Ends: Jordan Fisher to Appear in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series & More
Back to Top