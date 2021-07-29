RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Nina West to Lead Hairspray National Tour

Tens across the board for this casting! Andrew Levitt, (a.k.a. drag queen Nina West, who rose to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race), is leading the cast of the upcoming Hairspray national tour as as Edna Turnblad. Newcomers Niki Metcalf and Toneisha Harris wil star as as Tracy Turnblad and Motormouth Maybelle, respectively. The production is helmed by Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell. Additional casting will be announced later.

Andrew Levitt, Niki Metcalf and Toneisha Harris

(Photo: Marc J Franklin)

“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and Hairspray is meeting this challenge full-on with even more joy and purpose. Our fable of 'The Little Dancing Engine That Could' is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene," said O'Brien in a statement. "With the renewed, refreshed energy of the unforgettable Nina West as Edna and a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score! Come feel great and grateful once more!”

The new touring production of Hairspray will hold technical rehearsals and opening performances at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, Washington prior to the official tour opening night on November 17 at Broadway San Diego’s Civic Theatre. Hairsrpay will visit more than 60 cities in its first touring season and is expected to play across North America for multiple seasons. Learn more about the new touring production here.

Hairspray, which features a Tony-winning score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and a Tony-winning book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, is the story of teen Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

After having it world premiere at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002, Hairspray became a hit Broadway musical, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.