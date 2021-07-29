Graciela Daniele to Receive 2020 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced that Tony-nominated director and choreographer Graciela Daniele will receive the 2020 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

“We are thrilled to recognize Graciela with the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre,” said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League in a joint statement. “Her impact on the Broadway community and on our culture as a whole has been immeasurable."

The award is presented annually to a member of the theater community for their contributions. Daniele is a 10-time Tony nominee for direction, choreography and book. She directed Broadway productions of Once On This Island, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life and Annie Get Your Gun. Daniele choreographed The Rink, Dangerous Games, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Zorba, The Pirates of Penzance and more. She provided the musical staging for Ragtime and the adapted book for Chronicle of a Death Foretold. Daniele appeared on stage as a performer in Chicago, Follies, Coco, Promises, Promises and more. Most recently, she choreographed The Visit on Broadway in 2015.

As previously announced, Broadway's biggest night will return on September 26 with a multi-platform event, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! The evening will kick off with the 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7PM ET live exclusively on Paramount+.