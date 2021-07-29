See Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Singing Kinkajou in New Trailer for Vivo

A full trailer for the upcoming animated movie musical Vivo has arrived. Starring Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda as a singing kinkajou (that's a tropical rainforest mammal, but you knew that) on a quest to deliver a love song, Vivo also features the voices of Gloria Estefan, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, Lidya Jewett and more. Vivo was directed by Kirk DeMicco and written by DeMicco and Miranda's In the Heights scribe Quiara Alegría Hudes and features a score by Alex Lacamoire. Get a first look at the new movie, which will be released on Netflix on August 6, by watching the trailer below!