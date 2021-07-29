 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Singing Kinkajou in New Trailer for Vivo

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 29, 2021
Vivo
(Photo: Netflix)

A full trailer for the upcoming animated movie musical Vivo has arrived. Starring Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda as a singing kinkajou (that's a tropical rainforest mammal, but you knew that) on a quest to deliver a love song, Vivo also features the voices of Gloria Estefan, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, Lidya Jewett and more. Vivo was directed by Kirk DeMicco and written by DeMicco and Miranda's In the Heights scribe Quiara Alegría Hudes and features a score by Alex Lacamoire. Get a first look at the new movie, which will be released on Netflix on August 6, by watching the trailer below!

View Comments

Star Files

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Watch Jeremy Jordan Sing Emotional Finale From New Musical In The Light
  2. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  3. Watch This Taptastic Bullets Over Broadway Tribute to Nick Cordero
Back to Top