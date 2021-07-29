Odds & Ends: Snowpiercer, Starring Tony Winner Daveed Diggs, Renewed for Fourth Season

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Snowpiercer, Starring Daveed Diggs, Picked Up for Fourth Season

Snowpiercer, the popular TNT series based on the 2013 film of the same name, has been renewed for for a fourth season, according to Variety. Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs stars in the show along with Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Katie McGuiness and Alison Wright. Returning regulars include Tony winner Lena Hall, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, McGuinness, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. The second season debuted in January 2021 and the third season recently wrapped filming. More information on the fourth season is to come.

Bernadette Peters & Mandy Patinkin Join Sunday in the Park Talk with James Lapine & Stephen Sondheim

Original Sunday in the Park with George stars Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin will join the musical's creators James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim for Putting It Together: An Evening with James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, a digital conversation moderated by Christine Baranski. The event is in celebration of Lapine's book Putting It Together, released on August 3, that chronicles the creative process of making the 1984 musical Sunday in the Park with George. Click here for more information.

Broadway-Bound The Notebook Musical Sets World Premiere in Chicago

The Notebook, a Broadway-aimed new musical based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, will have its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater from March 15 through April 24, 2022. The new work features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. The musical previously held a starry reading that featured Hailey Kilgore, Vanessa Hudgens, Candy Buckley, Antonio Cipriano, Clifton Duncan and James Naughton. Casting and additional information for the world premiere production is to be announced.

Anthony Rapp to Star in Andy Warhol in Iran at Barrington Stage Company

Broadway's Anthony Rapp is set to take on the title role in a staged reading of Brent Askari's Andy Warhol in Iran this fall. The reading will take place at Barrington Stage Company's Boyd-Quinson Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on August 22 at 8PM. Directed by Reginald L. Douglas, the presentation will also feature Afsheen Misaghi as Farhad and follows the American painter as he visits Iran to take Polaroids of the Empress, only to encounter a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil. The reading is open to the public. Find more information here.