Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire

Exclusive! Get the Skinny on Ethan Slater & Nick Blaemire's Musical Edge of the World; Plus, Norbert Leo Butz Premieres a Song

by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 3, 2021

Tony nominee Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire are taking us behind-the-scenes of their new musical Edge of the World with Edge of the Documentary, a mini-doc featuring a conversation between Slater and Blaemire chronicling the musical's creation. In the exclusive look below, find out how they came up with the idea, what it was like working with the starry cast and more. The previously announced musical features Slater, Blaemire, two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz  and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper in a story of a young Ben (Slater) and his father Henry (Butz) as they move to rural Alaska. When they do, Ben uses his imagination to cope with his new surroundings. As he learns more about the circumstances that brought him into isolation, the line between falsehood and reality begins to blur. Watch the documentary below!

Plus, Butz premieres a song from Edge of the World called "Rocks and Things." Listen below, and click here for more information on the album.

Norbert Leo Butz

Ethan Slater

