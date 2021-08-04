Viral TikTok Sensation The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical to Release Concept Album

Even Lady Whistledown would be excited about this news! The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, which went viral on TikTok, is set to release a concept album on September 10. Inspired by the first season of the hit Netflix series, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical is written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear and features music and lyrics by both Barlow and Bear with vocals by Barlow and orchestrations and vocals by Bear.

Barlow first posted about the idea on TikTok in January 2021 when she answered a very important question: What if Bridgerton were a musical? Her original songs, showcasing events from the series from different characters points of view, quickly went viral. Two of the most popular songs are "Burn For You," a duet between leads Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings while on their honeymoon, and "If I Were a Man," a song for the headstrong Eloise Bridgerton.

Barlow and Bear are set to have their first live performance at England's Bicester Village on August 12. They were recently announced as part of the lineup for Darren Criss' popular outdoor music festival Elsie Fest.

Get a taste of what to expect from the 15-track album by watching the original version of "If I Were a Man" below!