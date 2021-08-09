See Kristin Chenoweth Talk About That Mammoth Schmigadoon! Number and More

It's good to see her, isn't it! The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features a catch-up with Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek spoke with her about filming Apple TV+'s musical comedy Schmigadoon! during the pandemic. "[It was like] water in a desert," she told Wontorek. She spoke about filming the 18-page musical number "Tribulation" for the show. "It was such a challenge. All I did during quarantine was learn that song," she said. "You've got to do Schmigadoon! with people who can do it and do it quickly."

Kristin Chenoweth in Schmigadoon! (Photo courtesy of Apple TV+)

Chenoweth hailed Schmigadoon!'s director and executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld for encouraging the casting of stage faves like Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose and more in the series, which is led by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong. "I miss Broadway so much," she told Wontorek. "I work in a lot of different areas, but the relationship between an audience and an artist or a character—maybe that's for therapy—is the best relationship that I have. When Broadway opens back up, my boyfriend and I are going to go see everything. Water in a desert."

