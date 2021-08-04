Hear from Tony Winners Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Porter & More on Broadway Profiles

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on August 8 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats with Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth about Apple TV+’s hilarious new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!

Check out a taptastic Bullets Over Broadway tribute to the late Nick Cordero.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek talks to Tony winner Billy Porter about the final season of Pose, the upcoming Cinderella movie and more.

Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper meets up with Sarah Steele to talk about joining The Good Fight.

Broadway Profiles catches up with Tony winner Tom Kitt about his forthcoming studio album Reflect, which comes out August 13 and features vocals and songs from some of Broadway’s biggest stars.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek checks in with two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz about his role in the new NBC sci-fi series Debris.

Get to know triple threat Carleigh Bettiol, who shares what it was like to make her Broadway debut in Hamilton.

Samantha Harris, a former host of Dancing with the Stars who made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, talks with host Tamsen Fadal about beating cancer and launching her own online wellness community.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!