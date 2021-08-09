 Skip to main content
Love Is an Open Door! Frozen Oscar Winner Jennifer Lee & Alfred Molina Tie the Knot

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 9, 2021
Jennifer Lee and Alfred Molina
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Frozen musical and movie scribe, director and Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO Jennifer Lee married three-time Tony nominee and Drama League Award winner Alfred Molina. Lee posted photos from the wedding on Twitter on August 9. It appears Broadway favorite Jonathan Groff, who lent his voice to Kristoff for Frozen and Frozen 2, officiated the ceremony.

The couple had reportedly been dating for several years with Lee officially confirming their relationship in an interview with The New York Times in 2019.

Lee won an Oscar when the animated movie smash hit Frozen garnered the award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2014. She received a 2018 Tony nomination for penning the book for the Broadway musical.

Molina, who is known for his wide-ranging film career, which includes Spider-Man 2, Boogie Nights, Frida, Raiders of the Lost Ark, An Education and many more, was Tony-nominated for his performances in Art, Fiddler on the Roof and Red. He won the 2010 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

