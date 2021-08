The Phantom of the Opera began performances once again at London's Her Majesty’s Theatre on July 27. Starring Killian Donnelly in the title role, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul, the musical is back to wowing West End audiences. Feast your eyes on the production photos from the show below!

Masquerade! The London company of The Phantom of the Opera unites for the second act opener.

Killian Donnelly and Lucy St Louis as The Phantom and Christine Daaé.