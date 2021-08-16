 Skip to main content
Watch Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel & More Sing 'New York State of Mind' in This Video Valentine to NYC

by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 16, 2021

With the help of world-renowned New York City artists, NYCNext has released a moving video rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” to drive civic action as the city continues its recovery from the pandemic. Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel, Victoria Clark, LaChanze, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Peppermint, Anaïs Reno, Mario Cantone, Jerry Dixon, Stephen Colbert, Suzanne Vega, Tom Kitt, Alexa Ray Joel and more perform Joel's 1976 song that celebrates the city in different spots throughout the Big Apple. Don't care if it's Chinatown or up on Riverside—it's in there. Get in a New York state of mind with the video below.

