Catch Up with the Legendary Rita Moreno & More on Broadway Profiles

Rita Moreno in "West Side Story"
(Photo: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Studios)
Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on June 20 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Host Tamsen Fadal talks with Oscar-winning icon Rita Moreno about Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, her new documentary, Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It and more.
- Get a sneak peek at the return of Springsteen on Broadway, Bruce Springsteen’s extremely limited engagement solo show.
- Welcome to the rock! Tony nominee and original star Jenn Colella talks about Broadway’s heartwarmer of a hit, Come From Away, which is heading to small screens this September.
- Lucille Lortel Award winner Kuhoo Verma discusses her breakout role in Hulu’s hilariously funny new film, Plan B.
- See the trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial film debut Tick, Tick...Boom!, starring Andrew Garfield as Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats with jazz prodigy Anaïs Reno about how growing up in New York influenced her music, her debut album Lovesome Thing and more.
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Cynthia Darlow chats with Tamsen Fadal about revitalizing The Rehearsal Club, a legendary boarding house for up-and-coming theater professionals.
- It’s great to be king! The Lion King’s Lawrence Keith Alexander talks about his journey to Broadway.
To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the episode below!