New Holiday Play A Sherlock Carol Set for Off-Broadway's New World Stages

The game's afoot! A Sherlock Carol, a new holiday play written and directed by Mark Shanahan, will play off-Broadway's New World Stages for a limited time this holiday season. With performances set to begin on November 11, A Sherlock Carol will officially open on November 22 and run through January 2, 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

A Sherlock Carol combines the characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens' classic tales to serve up a new mystery. The play follows a grown-up Tiny Tim asking Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge and now the great detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. It is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present and future.

Casting will be announced at a later date.