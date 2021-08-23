How Jason Gotay's Stage Career Led to His Juicy Role on HBO Max's Gossip Girl Reboot

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Jason Gotay, a theater alum who has a juicy role on HBO Max's bingeable Gossip Girl reboot. He spoke with Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper in the heart of the Theater District about how his stage start brought him to the glamorous series. "It's something that all theater actors dream of," he said. "We're pluggin' away, grinding for that next theater job, and we're like, 'One day, I would love to do a TV show.' Actually, it was the last show I did at New York City Center that brought me Gossip Girl."

Gotay starred as Che alongside Solea Pfeiffer in New York City Center's special staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony-winning musical Evita in 2019. "Our showrunner, executive producer and writer Joshua Safran saw the show and was like, 'I think this guy would be a fit for this,'" Gotay recalled. "A few months later, I was on a plane to Los Angeles to screen test."

