Tony Winner Paulo Szot Will Return to Broadway's Chicago as Billy Flynn

All he cares about is love! Opera star and Tony winner Paulo Szot will return to Chicago when the musical resumes performances on September 14 at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre. He will join a cast that includes Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly and Tony winner Lillias White as Matron "Mama" Morton.

Szot, who previously played the role of Billy Flynn from January 6 through January 31, 2020, won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for playing Emile de Becque in the 2008 Tony-winning revival of South Pacific. That performance also netted him Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. Szot's opera credits include performances at the Metropolitan Opera, Scala di Milano, Paris Opera, Teatro Real, Carnegie Hall, The New York Philharmonic, New York Pops, Barbican and SouthBank Center.

The cast of Chicago will feature Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine and include David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse.

This production was nominated for eight 1997 Tony Awards and took home trophies for Best Revival, James Naughton and Bebe Neuwirth's performances, Ken Billington's lighting design, the late Reinking's choreography and Bobbie's direction.