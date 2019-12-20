Tony Winner Paulo Szot Sets Broadway Return in Chicago

Paulo Szot is headed back to the Great White Way in a jazzy hit. The opera star and Tony-winning actor will join the cast of the long-running revival of Chicago for a pair of stints next year. Szot will play the role of Billy Flynn from January 6 through January 31, 2020 and March 16 through May 19, 2020, stepping in for Tom Hewitt on both occasions.

Szot won the Tony as Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his Broadway-debut turn as Emile de Becque in the 2008 Tony-winning revival of South Pacific. That performance also netted him Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. Szot's opera credits include performances at the Metropolitan Opera, Scala di Milano, Paris Opera, Teatro Real, Carnegie Hall, The New York Philharmonic, New York Pops, Barbican and SouthBank Center.

Szot will join Chicago on the same night as the previously announced Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, who will take over the role of Roxie Hart, replacing Charlotte d'Amboise.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

Chicago is the longest-running revival on Broadway and the longest-running American musical.