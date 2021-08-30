See Britton Smith Talk About the Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Special Tony Award and More

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Britton Smith, a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. Established in 2016, this arts-based advocacy nonprofit has grown into a multidisciplinary organization that unites artists, legal experts and community advocates to create lasting impact. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper sat down with Smith at the Renaissance Hotel in New York City to discuss BAC stepping into the spotlight with its Special Tony Honor. "It's a shock," he said, "but it makes us feel seen by the industry."

Broadway Advocacy Coalition describes itself as "dedicated to building the capacity of individuals, organizations and communities to use storytelling to dismantle systems that perpetuate racism." Smith notes, "Everybody has their own idea of what equity and inclusion is. I think BAC defines true equity, true inclusion, allowing everyone to bring their full selves to work. There was a way I was told to exist in an airport. There was a way I was told to exist in school. There was a way I was told to exist in rehearsal rooms. Some of those trainings have taken away from my inherent Blackness and my inherent culture in order for me to fit in the culture that I want to be in and thrive in. Equity and inclusion really starts with everyone being able to show up as their full self."

