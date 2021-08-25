Hear from Nina West, Britton Smith, Andy Blankenbuehler & More on Broadway Profiles

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on August 29 at 6:30PM on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

It’s the circle of life! Get a peek inside The Lion King’s emotional first rehearsal ahead of the smash hit’s Broadway return.

Broadway Profiles is on the scene for the box office reopening for Six, which resumes its reign on September 17.

Edna Turnblad is a character that’s timeless to musical theater fans. Andrew Levitt, also known by RuPaul’s Drag Race fans as Nina West, will play the role in the national tour of Hairspray. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek caught up with the performer at New York’s Time Hotel.

Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper sits down with Broadway Advocacy Coalition co-founder Britton Smith to talk about the organization’s Special Tony Award and more.

Rise up! Hamilton’s Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler talks about his process for creating the moves in the revolutionary musical.

Popular theater restaurant Joe Allen reopens its doors with a safe new redesign courtesy of Tony-winning set designer David Rockwell.

Wicked's Josh Daniel Green talks about his love of dance and journey to Broadway.

