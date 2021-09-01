 Skip to main content
Stars from To Kill a Mockingbird, Hamilton, Wicked, Chicago and More Kick Off The Broadway Show's Season Premiere

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 1, 2021
Jeff Daniels & Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show"

Broadway is back and with it comes the season premiere of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, formerly known as Broadway Profiles. Before it airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the season premiere. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this episode will air in New York City on September 5 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
