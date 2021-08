It's time to razzle dazzle! The recently announced cast of Chicago, which stars Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart and Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, is hard at work in rehearsals for the long-running musical's upcoming Broadway return on September 14. Go inside the rehearsal studio as Broadway.com gives you an exclusive look at Tony winner Lillias White performing the show-stopping number "When You're Good to Mama" as she prepares to step back into the shoes of Matron "Mama" Morton. Watch below!